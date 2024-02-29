Shriram Finance Shares Jump 4% On Nifty 50 Inclusion, Outgoing UPL Drops

Shares of Shriram Finance Ltd. snapped a two-day loss and jumped over 4% on Thursday after the NSE announced that the non-banking finance company would replace UPL Ltd. in the Nifty 50.

The National Stock Exchange made the announcement after its periodic review on Wednesday. The changes will be effective on March 28.

UPL Ltd. fell for the third consecutive session, declining 4.42% in the last three days.