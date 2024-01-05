Shree Cement Shares Tank After Reports Of Rs 4,000 Crore Income-Tax Demand

Shares of Shree Cement Ltd. fell on Friday after reports of an income-tax demand of Rs 5,000 crore.

The exchange has sought clarification from Shree Cement with reference to the news. The reply is awaited.

Shree Cement's stock closed 4.63% lower at Rs 27,022.20 apiece on the BSE compared to a 0.25% advance in the benchmark Sensex.