Shree Cement Shares Tank After Reports Of Rs 4,000 Crore Income-Tax Demand
The stock closed as much as 4.63% lower at Rs 27,022.20 apiece on the BSE.
Shares of Shree Cement Ltd. fell on Friday after reports of an income-tax demand of Rs 5,000 crore.
The exchange has sought clarification from Shree Cement with reference to the news. The reply is awaited.
Shree Cement's stock closed 4.63% lower at Rs 27,022.20 apiece on the BSE compared to a 0.25% advance in the benchmark Sensex.
Last June, the IT department conducted raids in five locations of the company's premises in connection with the deductions claimed under Section 80IA of the Income Tax Act for the period from April 2014 to March 2023, according to media reports.
Earlier in June, a Rs 23,000 crore tax evasion was found in tax searches at multiple locations of Shree Cement Ltd. in Rajasthan, sources told NDTV.
The shares of the cement manufacturer has risen 13.86% in the last 12 months. The relative strength index was at 37.7.
