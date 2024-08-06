Shipping Stocks Erode Over Rs 7,000 Crore Market Capitalisation

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. hit a 5% lower circuit and fell to Rs Rs 2,099 per share, emerging as the worst-performing stock among peers. The stock has been falling for five sessions in a row.

Similarly, Cochin Shipyard Ltd. also hit a 5% lower circuit and fell to the lowest level of Rs 2,290 apiece during the day.

Meanwhile, Essar Shipping Ports & Logistics Ltd. snapped a seven-session decline on Monday. The stock rose as much as 4.99% to Rs 50.71 per share and was the best-performing stock. It was trading 1.45% higher at Rs 49.00 as of 3:16 p.m.

The second-most-gaining stock, The Great Eastern Shipping Co., reversed a three-day rally and rose as much as 6.30% to Rs 1,340.00 per share. The stock was trading 2.51% higher at Rs 1,292.25 as of 3:17 p.m.