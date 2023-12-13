Shilpa Medicare Shares Jump 5% On Oral Drug Delivery System Nod

Shilpa Medicare Ltd. shares rose nearly 5% on Wednesday after it received approval to manufacture and test oral mouth dissolving films from Therapeutic Goods Administration of Australia.

The company's Unit VI in Bengaluru's Dabaspet got approval to manufacture, package, label, and test oral mouth dissolving films from the Australian authority. The unit also manufactures transdermal patches, an exchange filing said. The company also has pipeline products in this segment.

Oral mouth dissolving films is niche dosage, which is more effective than normal oral dosages.