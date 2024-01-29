Shakti Pumps Shares Locked In 20% Upper Circuit After Q3 Profit Jumps Fourfold

Shares of Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd. were locked in upper circuit after it surged 20% to a record high on Monday after its profit surged fourfold in the third quarter.The energy-efficient pump manufacturer's consolidated net profit surged 300% year-on-year to Rs 45.2 crore in the quarter ended December 2023, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.
Shakti Pumps' stock rose as much as 20% to Rs 1,271.10 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.83% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 9.50 a.m.
The share price has risen 113.42% in the last 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 5.2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 73, indicating that it was overbought.