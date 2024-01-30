Shakti Pumps Shares Hit Record After Madhya Pradesh Government Sanctions Land For Expansion

NDTV ProfitBuzzing StocksShakti Pumps Shares Hit Record After Madhya Pradesh Government Sanctions Land For Expansion
30 Jan 2024, 10:51 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Shakti Pumps website)</p></div>
(Source: Shakti Pumps website)

Shares of Shakti Pumps Ltd. jumped nearly 18% to a record high on Tuesday after the Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corp. sanctioned 46 acres of land to the company.

MPIDC has sanctioned the land situated at A-10 and B-86, Smart Industrial Township, Sector-7, Pithampur, Indore, Madhya Pradesh, the company announced through an exchange filing on Monday. The company said that this sanctioned land will be used for future expansion.

Shares of the company surged 17.85% to 1,498 apiece, a fresh life high. It recently hit life high on Jan. 29 and was locked in the upper circuit after its third-quarter profit jumped fourfold. The stock pared gains to trade 15.25% higher at Rs 1,465 apiece as of 10:06 a.m. This compares to a 0.05% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has risen 241.57% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 13 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 81, indicating it was overbought.

