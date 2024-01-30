Shakti Pumps Shares Hit Record After Madhya Pradesh Government Sanctions Land For Expansion

Shares of Shakti Pumps Ltd. jumped nearly 18% to a record high on Tuesday after the Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corp. sanctioned 46 acres of land to the company.

MPIDC has sanctioned the land situated at A-10 and B-86, Smart Industrial Township, Sector-7, Pithampur, Indore, Madhya Pradesh, the company announced through an exchange filing on Monday. The company said that this sanctioned land will be used for future expansion.