Shakti Pumps Locked In Upper Circuit After Maharashtra Government Contract

Shares of the company were locked in the 5% upper circuit at Rs 1,279.65 apiece, the highest level since March 7 as of 10:22 a.m., compared to a 0.72% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 215.41% in past 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.4 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 46.91.

The one analyst tracking the company maintains a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' price target implies an upside of 38.0%.