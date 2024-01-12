Sanghi Industries Shares Locked In Upper Circuit After Directors Approve Ambuja Cements Offer

Shares of Sanghi Industries Ltd. were locked in upper circuit on Friday after its independent directors found Ambuja Cements Ltd.'s revised acquisition offer to be fair and reasonable.

The directors found the acquisition offer of up to Rs 818.74 crore by Ambuja Cements in accordance with the regulation, a company statement said. The recommendation was approved by the members on Jan. 9.

This was in line with the opinion of DHC Advisory LLP, an accounting and consultancy firm hired by Sanghi Industries to review the offer.

Ambuja Cements had acquired 56.74% share in Sanghi Industries in August last year. The Adani group company acquired an additional 2.23% on Dec. 5, 2023 and made an open offer to further its stake by 26%, which will launch on Jan. 15.