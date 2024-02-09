RVNL Shares Tank 11% After Q3 Profit Miss

On the NSE, RVNL's stock fell as much as 11.08% during the day to Rs 250.5 apiece, the lowest since Jan. 18. It was trading 10.24% lower at Rs 252.85 per share, compared to a 0.32% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 11:10 a.m.

The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.1 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 48.74.

One out of the three analysts tracking RVNL has a 'buy' rating on the stock and two suggest a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 36.9%.