RVNL Shares Rise After Wining Contract From Maharashtra Metro Rail Corp.

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. rose on Thursday after it won the contract from the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corp. for designing and building elevated viaducts.

The company received a letter of acceptance that entails designing and bundling elevated viaducts on the North-South Corridor of the Pune Metro Rail Project—Reach—Extension, according to an exchange filing.

The Rs 167 crore order will be executed over 18 months.