RVNL Shares Jump Over 9% After Bagging Order From Madhya Pradesh Electricity Board

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. jumped over 9% on Tuesday after it won orders from Madhya Pradesh Paschim Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Co.

The company emerged as the lowest bidder for an order worth Rs 106.37 crore, which is expected to be completed in 24 months, according to an exchange filing.

The stock surged even as MSCI, in its February rejig, removed the stock from the MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap Index.