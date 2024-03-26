RVNL Bags Airports Authority Of India Contract, Shares Hit One-Month High

Shares of the company rose as much as 7.20% to Rs 267.85 apiece, the highest level since Feb 28. It was trading 6.36% higher at Rs 265.75 apiece as of 11:09 a.m. This compares to a 0.27% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

The stock has risen 299.62% in the past 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.5 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 58.88.

Out of three analysts tracking the company, one maintains a 'buy' rating two recommend a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an downside of 9.4%.