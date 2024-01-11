RIL Shares Hit Record High. What's Next?

Reliance Industries Ltd. is set to see debt levels peak in the first half of 2024, even as the much-awaited initial public offerings of its consumer businesses are expected to launch in the next 12-18 months, according to CLSA.

Based on the organic and inorganic triggers working in favour of the company, the brokerage has reiterated its 'buy' rating for the oil-to-telecom conglomerate, with the target price at Rs 2,580.6 per share.

The stock is within 10% of the agency's deal-based conservative value, CLSA said in a note on Wednesday.

On the telecom front, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. completed its pan-India 5G rollout last year. This marks an end to rising capex and net debt.

A likely pick-up in wireless broadband subscribers may surprise investors who are unsure on the monetisation of 5G. The telecom arm may also benefit in 2024 from potential tariff hikes, higher usage and ARPU, and a pick-up in industry consolidation, according to the brokerage.

Rise in the high-ARPU AirFiber subscriber base would be a notable positive for the stock. Potential tariff hikes after the elections could boost telecom stocks on the whole.

As Reliance Retail Ltd. stocks stabilise, the unit can see profitability rise in 2024. Unit profitability from the September quarter should pave the way for retail Ebitda to more than double in three years, it said.

"With five years drawing to a close from the first private equity investment, we see the chance of a Jio and/or retail IPOs within 12-18 months, which could be a key trigger," it said. "This combination of organic and inorganic triggers leads us to reiterate our buy call."