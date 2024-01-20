Reliance Industries Shares Decline After Q3 Profit Falls, Misses Estimates

Shares of Reliance Industries fell as much as 1.28% before paring loss to trade 0.07% lower at 09:51 a.m., compared to a 0.13% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 41.61% in 12 months. The relative strength index was at 67.72.

Of the 35 analysts tracking the company, 30 maintain a 'buy' rating, three recommend a 'hold,' and two suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 3.9%.