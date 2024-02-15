Rajesh Exports Shares Slump To Eight-Year Low After Profit Drops 97%

NDTV ProfitBuzzing StocksRajesh Exports Shares Slump To Eight-Year Low After Profit Drops 97%
The company's consolidated net profit tumbled 97.05% to Rs 12.43 crore in the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing.

15 Feb 2024, 10:13 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Rajesh Exports' manufacturing facility. (Source: Company Website)</p></div>
Rajesh Exports' manufacturing facility. (Source: Company Website)

Shares of Rajesh Exports Ltd. plunged nearly 11% to a more than eight-year low on Thursday after its profit tumbled 97% in the third quarter.

Rajesh Exports Q3 Results Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue down 30.7% at Rs 65,476.8 crore.

  • Ebitda down 97.37% at Rs 11.83 crore.

  • Margin narrows 45 bps to 0.01%.

  • Net profit down 97.05% at Rs 12.43 crore.

Shares of Rajesh Exports slumped as much as 10.85% to Rs 300.30, their lowest level since Sept. 29, 2015. It pared losses to trade 7.21% lower at Rs 312.55 as of 09:44 a.m. This compares to flat NSE Nifty 50 index.

It has declined 60.1% in past 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 11 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 23.1, which implied the stock is oversold.

