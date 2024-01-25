RailTel Shares Surge Over 11% On Rs 163-Crore Order Win

Shares of RailTel Corp. of India surged over 11% after it got a work order from Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti for supply and implementation of integrated infrastructure and information technology solutions.

The size of the contract is Rs 162.73 crore and is expected to be completed 180 days from the date of issue of signing of the agreement, an exchange filing said.

The stock surged even as the company reported a sequential fall in its net profit for the December quarter. The neutral telecom infrastructure provider declared its third quarter results on Wednesday after market hours.