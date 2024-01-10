NDTV ProfitBuzzing StocksPurvankara Q3 Real Estate Customer Collection At Record Drives Shares To 16-Year High
Purvankara Q3 Real Estate Customer Collection At Record Drives Shares To 16-Year High

The company's customer collection from the real estate business rose to its highest, increasing 52% to Rs 941 crore.

10 Jan 2024, 11:06 AM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Commercial project in Chennai developed by Purvankara Ltd. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Commercial project in Chennai developed by Purvankara Ltd. (Source: Company website)

Shares of Purvankara Ltd. surged over 10% to hit a 16-year high on Wednesday after it reported its highest real estate collection in the third quarter.

Purvankara's sales value rose 56% year-on-year to Rs 1,241 crore in the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing. The company's customer collection from the real estate business rose to its highest, increasing 52% to Rs 941 crore, it said.

Average price realisation fell 2% to Rs 7,610 per sq. ft. in the third quarter, due to inventory mix between Purva, Provident Housing Ltd., and Purva Land brands.

Shares of the realtor jumped 10.55%, the highest since Dec. 13, 2007, before paring gains to trade 7.20% higher as of 10:23 a.m. This compares to a 0.01% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 164.32% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 7.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 77, indicating that it was overbought.

The one analyst tracking the company maintains a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 169.4%.

