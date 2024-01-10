Purvankara Q3 Real Estate Customer Collection At Record Drives Shares To 16-Year High

Shares of Purvankara Ltd. surged over 10% to hit a 16-year high on Wednesday after it reported its highest real estate collection in the third quarter.

Purvankara's sales value rose 56% year-on-year to Rs 1,241 crore in the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing. The company's customer collection from the real estate business rose to its highest, increasing 52% to Rs 941 crore, it said.

Average price realisation fell 2% to Rs 7,610 per sq. ft. in the third quarter, due to inventory mix between Purva, Provident Housing Ltd., and Purva Land brands.