Puravankara Shares Soar To 15-Year High After Threefold Profit Growth

On the NSE, Puravankara's stock rose as much as 13.03% during the day to Rs 249.40 apiece, the highest since May 23, 2008. It was trading 10.99% higher at Rs 244.90 per share compared to 0.86% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 at 11:20 a.m.

The share price has risen 172.02% in the 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.6 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 66.13.

The only analyst tracking the company has a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month price target implies a potential downside of 29%.