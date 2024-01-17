PTC Industries Shares At Record After Supply Deal With Dassault Aviation

Shares of PTC Industries Ltd. surged 10% to a record high on Wednesday after its subsidiary Aerolloy Technologies Ltd. signed a multi-year pact with Dassault Aviation.

Aerolloy Technologies will start supplying titanium cast parts to Dassault Aviation, a global leader in manufacturing fighter aircrafts, for Rafale multirole fighter jets and the Falcon business jet program, according to an exchange filing.

PTC Industries' subsidiary will start supplying titanium cast parts from this year. The company didn't mention specific date.