Prataap Snacks Shares Surge Over 14% On Report ITC May Buy 47% Stake
ITC is considering acquiring a 47% stake held by Peak XV Partners in popular Prataap Snacks Ltd., the Economic Times reported, citing people with knowledge about the matter.
Shares of Prataap Snacks Ltd. surged over 14% on Thursday after the media reported that ITC Ltd. was looking to buy a 47% stake in the company.
Prataap Snacks makes the popular Yellow Diamond Chips and sells traditional Indian snacks under the Avadh brand.
Shares of the company rose as much as 14.29% to Rs 1,344.65 apiece, the highest level since Jan. 24. It pared gains to trade 9.29% higher at Rs 1,285 apiece as of 9:23 a.m. This compares to a 0.03% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.
It has risen 63.79% in past 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 12 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 58.28.
Out of three analysts tracking the company, two maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommends a 'hold,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 8.1.%.