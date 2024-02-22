Prataap Snacks Shares Surge Over 14% On Report ITC May Buy 47% Stake

Shares of Prataap Snacks Ltd. surged over 14% on Thursday after the media reported that ITC Ltd. was looking to buy a 47% stake in the company.

ITC is considering acquiring a 47% stake held by Peak XV Partners in popular Prataap Snacks Ltd., the Economic Times reported, citing people with knowledge about the matter.

Prataap Snacks makes the popular Yellow Diamond Chips and sells traditional Indian snacks under the Avadh brand.