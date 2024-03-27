Prataap Snacks Shares Gain After J&K Production Unit Comes Online

Shares of Prataap Snacks Ltd. rose 6.84%, the highest since March 12, before paring gains to trade 1.96% higher as of 10:26 a.m. This compares to 0.64% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 42.95% in past 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.1 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 37.41.

Of the three analysts tracking the company, two maintain a 'buy' rating, and one recommends a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' price target implies an upside of 19.9%.