Prataap Snacks Shares Drop Nearly 6% After Rejecting Reports Of Talks With ITC For Stake Sale

Shares of Prataap Snacks Ltd. dropped nearly 6% on Friday after it clarified that it was not in negotiations with ITC Ltd. for a stake sale.

The clarification came after media reports that ITC was considering acquiring a 47% stake held by Peak XV Partners in the Yellow Diamond chips maker. Following the reports, the popular snack makers' stock had rallied over 14% on Thursday.

"We are not aware of any information that has not been announced to the exchanges," Prataap Snacks said in a filing.