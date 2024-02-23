Prataap Snacks Shares Drop Nearly 6% After Rejecting Reports Of Talks With ITC For Stake Sale
'We are not aware of any information that has not been announced to the exchanges,' the company said.
Shares of Prataap Snacks Ltd. dropped nearly 6% on Friday after it clarified that it was not in negotiations with ITC Ltd. for a stake sale.
The clarification came after media reports that ITC was considering acquiring a 47% stake held by Peak XV Partners in the Yellow Diamond chips maker. Following the reports, the popular snack makers' stock had rallied over 14% on Thursday.
"We are not aware of any information that has not been announced to the exchanges," Prataap Snacks said in a filing.
On the NSE, Prataap Snacks' stock fell as much as 5.96% during the day to Rs 1,152.05 apiece, the lowest since Feb. 20. It was trading 3.55% lower at Rs 1,181.50 per share, compared to a 0.13% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 9:49 a.m.
The share price has risen 48% in the last 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at two times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 46.49.
Two out of three analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock and one recommends 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 1.4.%.