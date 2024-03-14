Power Mech Shares Rebound From Three-Day Fall After It Incorporates New Unit

Shares of Power Mech Projects Ltd. rose as much as 4.53%, the highest level since March 13, before paring some gains to trade 4.38% higher at 11:05 a.m. This compares with a 0.42% advance on NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 94.03% in 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.31 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 40.97.

Two analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price target implies an upside of 14.3%.