Polycab Shares Locked In 20% Lower Circuit After Tax Raids

Shares of Polycab India Ltd. were locked in 20% lower circuit on Thursday after the income tax department initiated search and seizure operations against the company.

The tax department detected unaccounted cash sales of Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 400 crore cash payments made by a distributor on behalf of the flagship company. The company was indulged in unaccounted cash sales, cash payments for unaccounted purchases, non-genuine transport and sub-contracting expenses for suppression of its taxable income, according to a statement released by the finance ministry.

The tax department has identified non-genuine expenses that total to Rs 100 crore. Besides, it alledged the company inflated the purchase account through authorised distributors aggregating to Rs 500 crore.

Polycab refused rumours of tax evasion. The company in an exchange filing on Wednesday said that it had not received any communication from the income tax department regarding the outcome of the search.