PNC Infratech Shares Jump Over 10% To Record After Divesting 12 Road Assets

Shares of PNC Infratech Ltd. jumped over 10% to a record high on Tuesday after it inked a deal to divest 12 of the its road assets.

The company along with its subsidiary PNC Infra Holdings Ltd. have executed definitive agreements with Highways Infrastructure Trust to divest assets comprises of 11 national highway hybrid annuity mode assets and one state highway BOT toll asset with approximately 3,800 lane kilometres in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Rajasthan, according to an exchange filing.

The enterprise value of the transaction is Rs 9,005.7 crore together with the earn outs and is subject to any adjustments as stipulated in the definitive agreements translating to an equity value of Rs 2,902 crore on invested equity of Rs 1,740 crore, the exchange filing said.