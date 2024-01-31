Piramal Pharma Shares Hit 52-Week High After Q3 Operating Profit Leaps Threefold

On the NSE, Piramal's stock rose as much as 7.19% during the day to Rs 149 apiece, the highest since Nov. 10, 2022. It was trading 3.53% lower at Rs 143.90 apiece, compared to a 0.53% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 10:39 a.m.

The stock has risen 40.40% in the last 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 4.1 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 60.63.

Seven analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 4.5%.