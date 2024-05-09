Piramal Enterprises Shares Fall After Profit Miss, Target Price Cuts

Motilal Oswal, a brokerage firm, slashed the stock's target price to Rs 925 per share from Rs 1,100 per share earlier, downgrading it to 'neutral' from 'buy'. Citi Research also cut the target price to Rs 720 apiece from Rs 850 apiece earlier while maintaining a 'sell' for the stock.

"Pockets of opportunity, which we earlier thought would be utilised for some inorganic acquisition in retail businesses or for strengthening the balance sheet, are being utilised to rundown the stressed legacy AUM," said Motilal Oswal. "We do not see catalysts for any meaningful improvement in the core earnings trajectory of the company."

"Modest RoE, legacy AUM haircut, persistent volatility, and merger transition will weigh on valuation," according to Citi Research.

The company has also announced the merger of Piramal Enterprises with its subsidiary, Piramal Capital & Housing Finance. Piramal Finance will be the new name of the merged entity.