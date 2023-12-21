Piramal Enterprises Shares Extend Losses As It Provides For Rs 3,164-Crore AIF Exposure

Shares of the company had closed nearly 8% lower on Wednesday. The stock extended declines on Thursday by falling as much as 3.87% to Rs 851 piece, the lowest level since June 20. It pared losses to trade 2.52% lower at 09:47 a.m. compared to a 0.32% decline Nifty 50 Index.

Shares of the company are up 4.18% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 5.3 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 34.58.

Of the 10 analysts tracking the company, seven maintain a 'buy' rating and three suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price target implies a downside of 13.5%.