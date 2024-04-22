Persistent Systems Shares Tumble Despite Inline Q4 Profit

The company's management said in its post-earnings conference call that its goal is to maintain margins at current levels, given the uncertain macro environment.

They also said that the attrition rate has come down to comfortable levels. The attrition rate for the reporting quarter stood at 11.5%, compared to 11.9% in the previous quarter, according to the company's investor presentation.

"Deal win momentum moderated in Q4 FY24 after a record deal win in Q3, with TCV of $448 million, down 14% QoQ due to muted renewal," said DART Research in a note.

The fourth quarter performance was beat on both the top and bottom lines, but was a miss on operating margin owing to high sub-con costs, it said.

"The ACV data trend reflects a gradual decline in growth momentum in the near term," the brokerage said, adding that the stock currently trades at 39.5 times its price to earnings on FY26E EPS, which looks a bit stretched as compared to its peers. "Thus, we maintain a negative view on the stock."