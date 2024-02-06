Paytm Shares Jump 8% After Worst Three-Day Rout Since Listing

Shares of One97 Communications Ltd. jumped 8% on Tuesday after being locked in the lower circuit for three consecutive sessions as buyers finally returned after the stock's worst rout since listing.

The stock has fallen around 39% from Jan. 3, after the Reserve Bank of India found major supervisory concerns and persistent non-compliance from the company's payment banks and restricted Paytm Payments Bank from undertaking any fresh deposit or credit transactions from Feb. 29.

Adding to the negative sentiment were several media reports that the Enforcement Directorate was investigating the company for money laundering activities. However, the company clarified in an exchange filing on Sunday that the ED was not holding any such investigations on the company, its founders, or the chief executive officer.

"While the regulatory action will no doubt have a lasting impact on investors' assessments of a business model's risk and of the management's ability to handle regulatory risk, we expect the company to successfully execute the operational changes required to overcome the restrictions," Bernstein said in a report.

The brokerage maintained an 'outperform' rating on the stock but reduced the price target to Rs 600 from Rs 950, with an upside of 37.39%.