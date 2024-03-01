Paytm Shares Jump 5% After Deal With Yes Bank To Move Merchant Accounts

Shares of One 97 Communications Ltd. snapped a three-day fall and jumped 5% on Friday after NDTV Profit reported that the Paytm operator has likely signed a deal to move its merchant accounts to Yes Bank Ltd.

Paytm has also likely applied for a third-party application-provider licence from National Payments Corp. in collaboration with Yes Bank Ltd. and Axis Bank, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

One97 Communications and Paytm Payments Bank Ltd. have also agreed to discontinue various inter-company agreements, according to an exchange filing.