Paytm Shares Hit 10% Lower Circuit After RBI's Comments On Non-Compliance

Shares of One 97 Communications Ltd. hit 10% lower circuit, the lowest level since Feb. 6, before paring losses to trade 7.96% lower at 12:35 p.m. This compares to a 0.6% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has declined 32.40% in 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.1 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 26.91, indicating the stock is oversold.

Of the 15 analysts tracking the company, six maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold,' and five suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' consensus price target implies an upside of 62.2%.