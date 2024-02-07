Paytm Shares Extend One-Day Gains To Hit 10% Upper Circuit

"While the regulatory action will no doubt have a lasting impact on investors' assessments of a business model's risk and of the management's ability to handle regulatory risk, we expect the company to successfully execute the operational changes required to overcome the restrictions," Bernstein said in a report.

The brokerage maintained an 'outperform' rating on the stock but reduced the price target to Rs 600 from Rs 950, with an upside of 37.39%.

Paytm's Founder and Chief Executive Officer Vijay Shekhar Sharma met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday. Sharma sought support from the Ministry of Finance, with regards to RBI's clamp down on the payments bank business and its impact on the fintech industry, people familiar with the matter told NDTV Profit, on the condition of anonymity.