Paytm Shares Extend Loss For Second Session Straight

NDTV Profit in an exclusive report said Paytm Payments Bank board member and Independent Director, Manju Agarwal, had resigned with effect from Feb. 1.

Since the Reserve Bank of India imposed restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank, Agarwal didn't see any real future for the bank, according to people with knowledge of the mater told NDTV Profit on condition of anonymity.

Adding to this, a circular said that the Employees Provident Fund Organisation will stop accepting claims linked to Paytm Payments Bank Ltd. accounts from Feb. 23, following the RBI's curbs.