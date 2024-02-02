Paytm Locked In 20% Lower Circuit For Second Day, Wipes Out Rs 7,732 Crore

Shares of One97 Communications Ltd. were locked in a 20% lower circuit for the second straight day, wiping out Rs 7,732 crore in investor wealth on Friday after the crackdown by the Reserve Bank of India.

The banking regulator found persistent non-compliance and major supervisory concerns at the company's payments bank.

Following this, One97 Communications, in an exchange filing, said that it will from now on be working only with other banks and not its own payments bank.

The stock has tumbled 36% in two session wiping out Rs 17,394 crore in investors wealth. Paytm shares fell to their lowest level since Dec. 23, 2022.