Patanjali Foods Shares Fall 4% After Supreme Court Pulls Up Promoter For Misleading Ads

Shares of Patanjali Foods Ltd. dropped over 4% to the lowest level in two weeks on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court restrained promoter group firm Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. from advertising medicinal products manufactured and marketed by it that aim to address diseases or ailments specified in the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act.

The apex court observed the entire country has been "taken for a ride" and served a contempt notice to Patanjali Ayurved and Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna for publicly disobeying its orders as the company had continued to run its false ads even after giving an undertaking to it.

In an exchange filing on Tuesday evening, Patanjali Foods said its business operations and financial performance would not be impacted because of the observations on ads related to ayurvedic medicines sold by the promoter group firm.