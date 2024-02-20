ONGC Shares Rise As Cyprus Unit To Merge Five Step-Down Subsidiaries With Itself

Oil and Natural Gas Corp. jumped to an over-nine-year high on Tuesday after shareholders of Imperial Energy Ltd., its Cyprus unit, approved merging its five step-down subsidiaries with itself.

Imperial Energy Ltd., a subsidiary of ONGC Videsh Ltd., has a total of seven step-down subsidiary businesses in Cyprus and Russia. Out of the seven, five will be merged, ONGC said in an exchange filing on Monday.

The five businesses are Imperial Energy Cyprus Ltd., Imperial Energy Nord Ltd., Imperal Frac Servics Cyprus Ltd., Redcliffe Holdings Ltd., Biancus Holding Ltd., and San Agio Investment Ltd. with IEL.

The merger is due for approval from the competent court of Cyprus, the exchange filing said.