NDTV ProfitBuzzing StocksONGC Shares Highest Since May 2015 After First Oil Output In KG Basin
ONGC Shares Highest Since May 2015 After First Oil Output In KG Basin

The company announced the successful commencement of “First Oil” production from its deep-water KG-DWN-98/2 block, located off the coast of the Bay of Bengal.

08 Jan 2024, 01:09 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>One of the rigs deployed at ONGC’s Eastern Offshore fields. (Source: ONGC’s Twitter handle)</p></div>
One of the rigs deployed at ONGC’s Eastern Offshore fields. (Source: ONGC’s Twitter handle)

Shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corp. jumped to over eight-year high on Monday after commencement of oil production at its KG basin deep-water block.

"With commencement of this First Oil from ‘M – field’ on Jan. 7, ONGC is completing Phase 2," the company said in an exchange filing.

Shares of ONGC rose as much as 2.01%, the highest since May 29, 2015, before paring gains to trade 0.76% higher at 11:56 a.m. This compares to a 0.65% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 47.22% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 72.97, indicating that the stock may be overbought.

Of the 28 analysts tracking the company, 19 maintain a 'buy' rating, five recommend a 'hold,' and four suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' consensus price target implies an upside of 0.4%.

