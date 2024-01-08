ONGC Shares Highest Since May 2015 After First Oil Output In KG Basin

Shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corp. jumped to over eight-year high on Monday after commencement of oil production at its KG basin deep-water block.

The company announced the successful commencement of “First Oil” production from its deep-water KG-DWN-98/2 block, located off the coast of the Bay of Bengal.

"With commencement of this First Oil from ‘M – field’ on Jan. 7, ONGC is completing Phase 2," the company said in an exchange filing.