ONGC Shares Jump Most In Two Months As Brokerages Raise Target Price

Shares of Oil & Natural Gas of Corp. came out of a three-day losing streak and recorded their best intraday jump since June 3, after brokerages raised their target prices on account of a strong outlook and high value of listed investment.

The company's net profit declined 11.19% to Rs 10,235.64 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, according to an exchange filing on Monday. The stock erased all intraday gains of nearly 4% and closed 1.34% lower as the overall markets fell.

The decline in production from matured fields will be compensated in upcoming quarters, the company said in a post earnings call on Wednesday.

It has guided for 10GW green energy by 2030 with total investment of Rs 1 lakh crore and FY25 capex of Rs 30,000-33,000 crore.

At 12:24 p.m., the stock contributed second highest or 19.98 points to the 277.55 points jump in the Nifty 50.