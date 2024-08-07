ONGC Shares Jump Most In Two Months As Brokerages Raise Target Price

NDTV ProfitBuzzing StocksONGC Shares Jump Most In Two Months As Brokerages Raise Target Price
The target price upgrade was driven by a stronger cashflow and production outlook among other factors, ICICI Securities said.

07 Aug 2024, 01:16 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Oil &amp; Natural Gas Corporation (Source: ONGC website)</p></div>
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (Source: ONGC website)

Shares of Oil & Natural Gas of Corp. came out of a three-day losing streak and recorded their best intraday jump since June 3, after brokerages raised their target prices on account of a strong outlook and high value of listed investment.

The company's net profit declined 11.19% to Rs 10,235.64 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, according to an exchange filing on Monday. The stock erased all intraday gains of nearly 4% and closed 1.34% lower as the overall markets fell.

The decline in production from matured fields will be compensated in upcoming quarters, the company said in a post earnings call on Wednesday.

It has guided for 10GW green energy by 2030 with total investment of Rs 1 lakh crore and FY25 capex of Rs 30,000-33,000 crore.

At 12:24 p.m., the stock contributed second highest or 19.98 points to the 277.55 points jump in the Nifty 50.

Emkay Research retained a 'buy' rating on the stock on improving production outlook and reasonable valuations. It raised the target price to Rs 320 per share, implying a 4.54% upside, on roll-over and higher value of listed investments.

ICICI Securities Ltd. has also maintained a 'buy' rating on the stock and increased the target price to Rs 375 from Rs 340, implying 23% upside.

But it has cut its estimates by 5.3/3.3/4.5% over FY25/26/27 to factor in weaker Q1 FY25 performance for subsidiaries Hindustan Petroleum Corp. and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals along with a slight delay in KG 98/2 basin production.

However, the target price upgrade was driven by a stronger cashflow and production outlook, meatier subsidiary earnings over the next two–three years and higher investment value of listed investments, it said.

Downside risks to the brokerages' call include a sharp reversal in oil and gas price trends, slower-than-expected ramp up of production from KG basin, and any unexpected regulatory setbacks.

Shares of the company rose as much as 7.69%, the highest level since Aug. 2, before paring some gains to trade 7.4% higher at Rs 328.80 apiece, as of 12:19 p.m. This compares to a 1.06% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 60.42% year-to-date and 88.89% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.39 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 58.

Out of 28 analysts tracking the company, 18 maintain a 'buy' rating, five recommend a 'hold' and five suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' consensus price target implies an upside of 0.4%.

