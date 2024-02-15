Oil India Shares Jump 18% In Three Days Since Earnings

The shares of Oil India Ltd. has gained 18.42% in the last three days with the shares hitting a fresh life high on Thursday.

The shares of Oil India continued their upward trend on Thursday with 12.04% jump and it hit a fresh life high of Rs 558.80. The shares fell over 9% on Monday but it gained over 6% on Wednesday and over 12% on Thursday.

The company announced its third-quarter earnings on Tuesday, with a 3.12% jump in its consolidated net profit on higher sales. The revenue also saw a rise of 3.16% at Rs 9,614.3 crore.