Nykaa Shares Fall 5% After Large Trade

At least 16.4 lakh shares or 0.1% equity of Nykaa parent company changed hands in a large trade at Rs 171.85 apiece, according to Bloomberg. The buyers and sellers are not known immediately.

16 Jan 2024, 02:29 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;Nykaa website)</p></div>
(Source: Nykaa website)

Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. declined over 5% on Tuesday after a large trade.

At least 16.4 lakh shares or 0.1% equity of Nykaa's parent company changed hands in a large trade at Rs 171.85 apiece, according to Bloomberg. The buyers and sellers are not known immediately.

On the NSE, Nykaa's stock dropped 5.2% during the day to Rs 170.50 apiece, the lowest since Jan. 9. It was trading 4.59% lower at Rs 171.60 apiece compared to a 0.33% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 1:49 p.m.

The share price has risen 22.01% in the last 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.4 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 46.72.

Fourteen out of the 24 analysts tracking Nykaa have a 'buy' rating on the stock, five recommend a 'hold' and as many suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 4.7%.

