NDTV ProfitBuzzing StocksNuvama Wealth Shares Hit Life High After Reporting Profit In Q3
ADVERTISEMENT

Nuvama Wealth Shares Hit Life High After Reporting Profit In Q3

The company reported a net profit of Rs 30.9 crore in October-December period, compared to a loss of Rs 5.8 crore in Q3 FY23.

14 Feb 2024, 02:06 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Pexels)</p></div>
(Source: Pexels)

Shares of Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. surged over 14% to hit a life-high on Wednesday after it reported profit in the third quarter of FY24.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 30.9 crore in October-December period, compared to a loss of Rs 5.8 crore in Q3 FY23.

Nuvama Wealth Management Q3 Results Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 104.78% at Rs 186.5 crore.

  • Net profit at Rs 30.9 crore vs loss of Rs 5.8 crore.

Citi Research's Take On Nuvama Wealth Management

Citi Research maintained 'buy' on the stock, with a target price Rs 4,110 apiece. The brokerage said Nuvama Wealth Management's IB/IE revenues are getting support from market tailwinds.

The company has gained traction asset servicing, sustained traction in wealth management business, Citi Research said.

Nuvama Wealth Management's adjusted Core PBT 70%/20% YoY/QoQ growth was12% above expectations, the brokerage said.

Nuvama Wealth Shares Hit Life High After Reporting Profit In Q3

Shares of the company rose as much as 14.29%, the highest level since listing on Sept. 26, 2023, before paring gains to trade 10.24% higher at 1:07 p.m. This compares to a 0.02% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 43.92% in over five months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 10 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 60.31.

The one analyst tracking the company maintains a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' consensus price target implies an upside of 9.6%.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT