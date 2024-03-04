NTPC Shares At Record High After Board Approves Investment For Singrauli Project
The Board has accorded investment approval for its power project at an appraised current estimated cost of Rs 17,195.31 crore, according to an exchange filing.
Shares of NTPC Ltd. gained on Monday after its board approved investment in stage three of the Singrauli Super Thermal Power Project.
Adding to this, the company said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation of a series of NTPC projects on Monday, signalling a significant leap towards sustainable development and economic growth.
Shares of the company rose as much as 3.58% to Rs 348.05 apiece, its highest level. It pared gains to trade 2.7% higher at Rs 351.30 apiece as of 9:34 a.m. This compares to a 0.1% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.
It has risen 101% in the past twelve months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.53 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 66.08.
Out of 23 analysts tracking the company, 20 maintain a 'buy' rating and three suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 2.1%.