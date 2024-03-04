NTPC Shares At Record High After Board Approves Investment For Singrauli Project

Shares of NTPC Ltd. gained on Monday after its board approved investment in stage three of the Singrauli Super Thermal Power Project.

The board has accorded investment approval for its power project at an appraised current estimated cost of Rs 17,195.31 crore, according to an exchange filing.

Adding to this, the company said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation of a series of NTPC projects on Monday, signalling a significant leap towards sustainable development and economic growth.