NMDC Shares Surge 7% After Q3 Profit Jumps Over 60% Meeting Estimates

Shares of NMDC Ltd. surged over 7% on Thursday after its third-quarter profit jumped over 60% meeting analysts' estimates.

Adding to this, the company is also undertaking capex programe to increase its mining capacity, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 62.67% to Rs 1,483.93 crore in the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing. This compare to Rs 1,558.97 crore estimate tracked by Bloomberg.