NMDC Hikes Iron Ore Prices, Shares Climb To 13-Year High

Shares of NMDC rose as much as 3.97% during the day to Rs 219.85 apiece, the highest since April 7, 2010. It was trading 3.43% higher at Rs 218.70 apiece, compared to a 0.48% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 12.33 p.m.

The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.9 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 79.91, indicating that the stock may be overbought.

Seventeen out of the 22 analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, two recommend a 'hold' and three suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 18.9%.