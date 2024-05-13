Neuland Labs Shares Tumble Nearly 15% After Profit Declines 20% In Q4

Shares of Neuland Laboratories fell 14.73% to Rs 6,088.10 apiece, touching the lowest level since April 9. It was trading 14.6% lower at Rs 6,124.50 as of 10:28 a.m., compared to 0.82% decline the NSE Nifty 50 index.

The scrip gained 106.86% in 12 months and 16.21% so far this year. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 7.5 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 33.34.

Both the analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 33.8%.