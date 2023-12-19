Nestle India Shares Jump Over 4% To A Record On Stock Split Record Date

Shares of Nestle India Ltd soared nearly 5% to an all-time high on Tuesday after it announced a record date for determining the shareholder's entitlement for the stock split.

The maker of Maggi noodles has set Jan. 5 as the date for determining shareholders eligible for the first-ever stock split for the fast-moving consumer goods major, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

The stock split will reduce the share price of Nestle and bring it down to one tenth of the current price, making it more affordable for retail investors. This will enhance the liquidity at the counter.