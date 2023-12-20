Nazara Technologies' Five-Game Deal Sends Shares To Three-Month High

Shares of Nazara Technologies Ltd. jumped 5% on Wednesday to the highest level in over three months as it partnered with four Indian game studios to publish five games.

The games selected for publication includes 'Gravity Shooter' by Smash Head Studios, 'World Cricket League' from Wandermind Labs, 'Hacked: Password Puzzle' by Pixcell Play, and ATG Studios' 'Laser Tanks' and 'Paperly', according to an exchange filing.

Nazara also aims to publish 20 games within the next 12 to 18 months and invest between Rs 1 crore and Rs 3 crore per game, it said.