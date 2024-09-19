Nazara Tech Share Price Hits Life High On Fundraise Plan, Stake Gain In Sportskeeda Parent

Shares of Nazara Technologies Ltd. jumped to their highest level on Thursday, after the company announced the approval of a preferential equity issue to raise Rs 900 crore.

The company has also increased stake in Sportskeeda parent Absolute Sports, to 91%.

However, soon after hitting their highest level, shares of the company fell and snapped an eight-session rally. Before Thursday, the stock had surged 18% in the last eight sessions.

This capital infusion will fuel strategic acquisitions, fund business expansion, and enhance the company’s ability to seize new growth opportunities, it said.

The preferential equity issue will be placed with marquee investors such as SBI Mutual Fund, Junomoneta Finsol (an associate of Plutus Wealth), Think Investments, Discovery Investments, Mithun and Siddharth Sacheti, Cohesion Investments, Chartered Finance and Leasing, Ratnabali Investments and Aamara Capital, further strengthening Nazara’s financial foundation for long-term expansion, the filing said.

The company has an additional 19.35% stake in Absolute Sports Pvt. for Rs 145.5 crore, with 50% of the consideration paid in cash and the remaining amount in stock, it said.