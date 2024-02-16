Natco Pharma Shares Jump Over 13% After FY24 Profit Guidance Raise

Shares of Natco Pharma Ltd. jumped over 13% on Friday after the company raised its net profit guidance for the ongoing financial year, and announced new product launches.

Natco Pharma raised the guidance for profit after tax to over Rs 1,200 crore, from Rs 1,000-1,200 crore earlier, the company said in a post earnings conference call on Thursday.

The pharmaceutical company also announced launches of two-three unique products in the coming 12-18 months. It is planning to deliver five-six complex products, like peptides.

Natco Pharma feels confident about its growth the U.S. on promising pipelines, including FTF products, such as olaparib and semaglutide, it said.